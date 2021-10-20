Meadows Retains Top GOP Lawyer for Jan. 6 Investigation

Former President Donald Trump's ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows has retained a top Republican lawyer to represent him before the House's Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported.

George Terwilliger, deputy attorney general under then-President George H. W. Bush, is representing Meadows before Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan select committee that is investigating events surrounding the attack on the Capitol, Politico reported Wednesday.

Terwilliger confirmed to Politico he represents Meadows, who did not respond to a request for comment.

The news concerning Terwilliger, influential and well known in D.C. legal circles, indicates Meadows is taking the select panel's probe seriously.

Terwilliger, who spent 15 years at the Justice Department, served as deputy attorney general – during former Trump DOJ chief Bill Barr's first stint as AG – and later held the top DOJ role in an acting capacity.

Among Terwilliger's past work was being part of former President George W. Bush's legal team during the 2000 Florida recount.

Terwilliger also represented former Rep. Aaron Schock, R-Ill., when DOJ probed Schock for corruption before dropping the charges and reaching a settlement.

Meadows was subpoenaed by the House select committee Sept. 23. He has said he is engaging with its investigators.

Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., accused Meadows of having detailed knowledge of the events the committee is scrutinizing.

"You were the president's chief of staff and have critical information regarding many elements of our inquiry," Thompson wrote in a letter accompanying the panel’s subpoena to Meadows, Politico reported.

"It appears you were with or in the vicinity of President Trump on Jan. 6, had communication with the president and others on Jan. 6 regarding events at the Capitol, and are a witness regarding the activities of the day."

Meadows was backstage at the Washington, D.C., rally that preceded Trump supporters' march to the Capitol.

"Mark Meadows, an actual fighter, one of the few, a real fighter," Donald Trump Jr. said in a selfie video taken at that event, CNBC said.

Pelosi's partisan select committee also is probing whether Meadows and other Trump White House officials tried to get DOJ officials to open investigations into potential fraud in November's presidential election.

Politico said it was unclear how much help Meadows voluntarily will provide to the committee.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, subpoenaed the same day as Meadows, faces a criminal contempt vote Thursday after he stiff-armed the committee.