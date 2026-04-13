Poll: Mark Cuban Seen as Stronger 2028 Candidate Than Kamala Harris

More Americans say entrepreneur Mark Cuban would be more likely to win the 2028 presidential election against a Republican than former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new poll.

A survey by Yale Polling found that 58% say Cuban would beat a Republican candidate compared with 55% who said Harris would.

But no candidate was as dominant as California Gov. Gavin Newsom (72%).

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly was second at 70%, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker tied for third at 64%, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was fifth at 61%.

Younger Democrats between the ages of 18 and 34 favor Harris (61%) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (47%) in a hypothetical 2028 primary, while older Democrats prefer Newsom (28%) and Buttigieg (19%).

Harris earlier this month said she was "thinking about" running for president in 2028.

Newsom is widely considered a potential 2028 presidential candidate and has been a prominent voice opposing President Donald Trump.

Cuban has said he won't run for president in 2028 unless Trump seeks an unprecedented third term.

"I'm not going to do it," Cuban said. "I've said the only way I would do it is if Trump tried to run for a third term. Because then that's just changing everything, right? And that's a true threat."

"But other than that, I'm not going to put my family through that, you know?" Cuban added, noting that his three children are between the ages of 15 and 21.

"When I'm 95 and taking — or 105 and taking — my last breaths, right? I don't want to say, Well, gee, I ran for president. Maybe won, maybe didn't," he said.

The Yale Youth Poll surveyed an online sample of 3,429 registered voters from March 9 to 23, with an under-35 oversample of 2,008. ​​

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points for the full sample and 2.0 percentage points for the youth sample.