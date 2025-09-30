Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Shutdown Will Be Schumer's as Dems Undermine Trump

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Tuesday that if the government partially shuts down at midnight Wednesday, Democrats will bear full responsibility.

Alford argued on "The Chris Salcedo Show" that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and "radical Democrats" are more interested in undermining President Donald Trump than in working for the American people.

"This will be a Schumer shutdown come midnight tonight," Alford said. "Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries and the radical Democrats would rather fight against President Trump than fight for the American people."

Alford said Republicans have acted responsibly by advancing multiple appropriations bills through committee and by passing several on the House floor — about five so far — though some remain pending. He said lawmakers need seven more weeks to finish the process, bring the measures into alignment with the Senate, and send them to Trump's desk. That, he argued, would restore "regular order" in budgeting and begin tackling the federal deficit, now at $37 trillion.

Democrats, Alford said, are spreading "gobbledygook" to deflect from their lack of leadership or vision.

"They're like a drowning victim out in the middle of the lake, flailing around, and they're willing to take the American people down with them as they drown in the sea of demise and debt," he said.

He disputed claims from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., that Republicans are obstructing the budget process, pointing out that although the GOP holds a narrow Senate majority, it lacks the 60 votes needed to overcome the filibuster.

"That's why we went through the reconciliation process," he said regarding the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that Trump signed into law on July 4.

Alford said the legislation enacted tax cuts for working families, Medicaid reforms, and created a $50 billion fund for rural hospitals. He said Democrats now want to reverse those measures by expanding healthcare access to illegal immigrants and undermining rural medical providers.

"Democrats want to ... rip the carpet out from under the American people, put illegal aliens back on healthcare, make our rural hospitals go under, and leave us in demise so that they can come to the rescue," he said. "It's not going to happen. We are going to be victorious."

