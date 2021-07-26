Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Ban on Unvaccinated to 'Segregation'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is comparing an Atlanta restaurant's refusal to admit unvaccinated patrons to "segregation" drawing more ire after her controversial comments likening mask mandates and virus requirements to Nazi-era practices.

The Georgia Republican Sunday night tweeted a screenshot from the restaurant's Instagram post showing its "NO VAX NO SERVICE" and commented that "this is called segregation," reports Politico.

“Will you be testing everyone at the door for the flu, strep throat, stomach bugs, colds, meningitis, aids, venereal diseases, Hep A, Hep C, staff [sic] infections, athletes foot, pink eye, croup, bronchitis, ringworm, scabies, or any other contagions?" Greene also wrote.

The restaurant said in its message that it decided that the rule was necessary after there were a few positive COVID cases last week.

In June, Greene apologized for her comparisons of vaccine rules and mask mandates to events in Nazi Germany after she visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.

Her comments drew fire from fellow Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said in a statement that she was "wrong" and her "intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language."

However, Greene in early July returned to the controversial comments, comparing the Biden administration's door-to-door push for vaccines to the Nazi paramilitary Sturmabteilung, more commonly known as the "brownshirts."

“People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations," she wrote. “You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment."

Earlier this month, Greene accused Twitter of censoring her and other conservatives after it locked her out of her account for 12 hours over posting messages the company said presented misinformation on COVID-19.