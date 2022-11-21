Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Personal Twitter Account Restored

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account was reinstated Monday.

Greene was banned in January over alleged misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines. Her congressional account was left untouched.

"I'm the only Member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned," Greene wrote on her congressional account. "On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign & fundraise crying 'covid misinformation.' My account is back. Go follow @mtgreenee for MTG unfiltered ;)"

Twitter justified the ban of Greene's account in a statement: "We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy; we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

Green responded via her Gettr account, saying, "Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter," which she did tell supporters to harass and aggravate Trump supporters and lawmakers, telling them wherever they saw them "get in their face."

"Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter," which they both did, announcing their contributions to bail funds to free rioters during the summer of 2020 Black Lives Matter riots.

"And chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani," which also happened, "but I can get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth."

On Telegram, the congresswoman released an additional statement: "That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them, and it's time to defeat our enemies. They can't successfully complete a communist revolution when people tell the truth.

"Social media platforms can't stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can't stop the truth. Communist Democrats can't stop the truth."