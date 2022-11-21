×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marjorietaylorgreene | twitter | censorship

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Personal Twitter Account Restored

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 21 November 2022 02:18 PM EST

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account was reinstated Monday.

Greene was banned in January over alleged misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines. Her congressional account was left untouched.

"I'm the only Member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned," Greene wrote on her congressional account. "On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign & fundraise crying 'covid misinformation.' My account is back. Go follow @mtgreenee for MTG unfiltered ;)"

Twitter justified the ban of Greene's account in a statement: "We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy; we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

Green responded via her Gettr account, saying, "Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter," which she did tell supporters to harass and aggravate Trump supporters and lawmakers, telling them wherever they saw them "get in their face."

"Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter," which they both did, announcing their contributions to bail funds to free rioters during the summer of 2020 Black Lives Matter riots.

"And chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani," which also happened, "but I can get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth."

On Telegram, the congresswoman released an additional statement: "That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them, and it's time to defeat our enemies. They can't successfully complete a communist revolution when people tell the truth.

"Social media platforms can't stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can't stop the truth. Communist Democrats can't stop the truth."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account was reinstated Monday.
marjorietaylorgreene, twitter, censorship
283
2022-18-21
Monday, 21 November 2022 02:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved