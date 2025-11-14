Rep. Greene: Trump Making 'Huge Miscalculation' on Epstein

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Friday that President Donald Trump is making a "huge miscalculation" by opposing the release of files related to the federal investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking on "CBS Mornings," Greene said she doesn't think Trump has anything to hide and pointed to Epstein victims who have said the president "has done nothing wrong."

The Georgia congresswoman was one of four House Republicans who joined with Democrats in signing a discharge petition to force a vote on a measure that would compel the Department of Justice to release the files.

That vote is expected to take place next week.

Trump has slammed the interest in Epstein as a Democrat-manufactured "hoax" promoted to deflect blame for the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown, which ended on Wednesday after 43 days.

"Some Weak Republicans have fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish," the president wrote on his Truth Social platform Friday. "Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat's problem, not the Republican's problem!"

"Ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Sommers about Epstein, they know all about him, don't waste your time with Trump," he added. "I have a Country to run!"

He posted again a few hours later, this time calling for the Justice Department and FBI to open a probe into Epstein's ties to high-profile Democrats and financial institutions.

Greene told CBS that she doesn't understand Trump's opposition to releasing the Epstein materials.

"I think it's a huge miscalculation, and I truly just stand with the women, and I think they deserve to be the ones that we're fighting for," Greene said.

"I believe the women, and the women have said over and over again that Donald Trump did nothing wrong," she said. "Even [Epstein accuser] Virginia Giuffre said it under oath, and she wrote it in her book. And so, if we listen to the women, they say Donald Trump has done nothing wrong."

Epstein cut a deal with federal prosecutors in late 2007 that avoided federal charges in exchange for pleading guilty to two state prostitution charges and serving 18 months in prison. He was released in 2009 after serving less than 13 months.

Indicted by a federal grand jury in New York in 2019 on sex trafficking charges, Epstein's death at a Manhattan correctional facility while awaiting trial was ruled a suicide.

Trump and Epstein reportedly ran in the same social circles from the late 1980s until 2004, when the president said they had a falling out.