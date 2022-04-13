Rep. Greene: Joining Military Under Biden 'Like Throwing Your Life Away'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said in a recent interview that joining the U.S. military is "like throwing your life away" because of President Joe Biden's policies.

"I know a lot of young people don't want to have anything to do with that. It's like throwing your life away," Greene told former Fox News host Lou Dobbs on his podcast, "The Great American Show," on Saturday.

"Not to mention how they've been forced to take the vaccine and the ones that didn't want to take it have been discharged," she went on to say. "Who wants to be treated that way?"

The congresswoman went on to claim the rules of engagement mean soldiers are "shot at, killed, and maimed" before they can return fire.

"It's a disaster from the top down and the bottom up. We can add in the training, the woke training, where they have to undergo this ridiculous ideology of the sick and Satanic left," Greene said.

During the interview, Dobbs also questioned whether Americans should join the military.

"Can you imagine explaining to a recruit, you're gonna be just fine, just like those Marines in Kabul," he said, in an apparent reference to the American service members who were killed in Afghanistan last year.

"'We may not have time to come back and get you. But you know, it'll work out all right … We're going to fight a Third-World country for two decades and walk out with our tail between our legs,'" Dobbs continued. "Who in his or her right mind would say, Sign me up for that, Sarge?"