Marjorie Taylor Greene Visits Jan. 6 Inmates

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., visited the Washington, D.C., jail where dozens of accused participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack are being held and watched as they sang the national anthem, the Washington Examiner reports.

Greene said in a statement that the D.C. Department of Corrections agreed to let her into what she called "the Patriot wing" of the jail to view the conditions, which some inmates had made complaints about.

"I just left the Patriot wing of the DC jail where I visited with pretrial J6 defendants in person. I asked questions and heard their stories. We must do everything we can to remain a Free America where justice is colorblind, doesn’t see political lines, and truth prevails," she tweeted.

She later added, "Every night at 9PM, J6 defendants sing the National Anthem at the DC Jail. And we were there tonight."

Greene went on to claim that walking into the wing where the alleged protesters are being held "was like walking into a prisoner of war camp," adding, "They are suffering greatly. Virtually no medical care, very poor food quality, and being put through re-education which most of them are rejecting."