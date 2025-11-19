Marist Poll: Democrats Lead Midterms Despite Voter Distrust

Democrats hold a commanding edge in the 2026 generic congressional ballot even as most voters say they have little to no confidence in the party, a new Marist/PBS News/NPR poll shows.

The survey found Democrats leading Republicans by 14 points, a sharp advantage ahead of next year's midterms.

According to the poll, 55% of registered voters say they would back the Democrat candidate if the election were held today. Another 41% say they would vote Republican, and just 3% would choose neither major party.

Independents broke heavily for Democrats, giving the party a 33-point lead. It is the first time in more than three years Democrats have held a clear edge on the generic ballot, the survey noted.

Yet only 29% of voters say they have high confidence in the Democratic Party. About 71% report "not very much" or "no confidence at all."

Republicans fared only slightly better, with 35% expressing confidence in the GOP and 65% saying they do not trust the party. Confidence in Congress overall was even lower, with just 20% showing trust in the institution and 80% saying they had little to no confidence in the legislative branch.

The numbers follow a spate of Democrat wins in New York City, New Jersey, and Virginia earlier this month. DNC Chairman Ken Martin celebrated those results in a post on X, calling them proof of what Democrats can accomplish when "we come together, reconnect with voters, and organize."

House Republicans, meanwhile, point to a fundraising advantage heading into 2026. GOP leaders say they remain confident about protecting their majority in the House.

The poll was conducted Nov. 10-13 and surveyed 1,443 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.