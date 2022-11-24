Marines to Allow Women to Wear Ponytails

The Marine Corps this week announced that female Marines are now allowed to wear their hair in a ponytail or braids while in regular uniform, Military.com reports.

The Marines released an administrative message on Wednesday relaying the change allowing female Marines with medium-length hair, which "is defined as hair that does not extend beyond 2 inches below the base of the collar's lower edge," are allowed to wear "one unsecured half ponytail or up to two unsecured half braids … that provides a neat and professional military appearance" while in a utility uniform, flight suit, or exercise clothing.

The message adds that "no portion of the hair should be left to fall naturally/unsecured or with exposed ends," and "there is no requirement to have tightly pulled back or slicked back hair at any length."

Military.com notes that the Marines were previously the only branch of the U.S. military that prohibited women from wearing ponytails in regular uniform. The new rules also allow women Marines with short hair to wear twists in all uniforms.

The message also states, "All hairstyles must present a neat and professional military appearance; individuals must choose a hairstyle that follows the parameters mandated, is appropriate to the occasion and operational environment, and does not interfere with the proper wear of headgear."