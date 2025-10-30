WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: marine | kidnapping | assault | indiana | u.s. military | crime

Marine Held for Kidnapping, Assault of 12-Year-Old

u.s. marine corps pin atop a u.s. flag
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 30 October 2025 04:43 PM EDT

An active-duty U.S. Marine was arrested after allegedly traveling from North Carolina to Indiana to meet, kidnap, and sexually assault a 12-year-old girl from Hammond, according to the FBI.

Agents took 24-year-old William Richard Roy of Camp Lejeune into custody in Durham, North Carolina, on Sunday.

He faces federal charges that include enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual activity, transportation of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity, and interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

The investigation began Saturday when the FBI Indianapolis Field Office received information from the Hammond Police Department about the missing girl. The child's grandmother had reported her disappearance earlier that day.

Authorities say Roy allegedly flew to Chicago on Friday, then took an Uber to Hammond, where he met the girl at a park. The two reportedly traveled by Uber back to Chicago, stayed overnight at a hotel, and later boarded a Greyhound bus bound for North Carolina.

FBI agents in Durham arrested Roy when the bus arrived and safely recovered the child. The investigation remains active and is being handled jointly by the FBI's Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Chicago field offices, with assistance from the Hammond Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
An active-duty U.S. Marine was arrested after allegedly traveling from North Carolina to Indiana to meet, kidnap, and sexually assault a 12-year-old girl from Hammond, according to the FBI.
marine, kidnapping, assault, indiana, u.s. military, crime
210
2025-43-30
Thursday, 30 October 2025 04:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved