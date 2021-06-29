Arizona County Will Replace Voting Equipment Scrutinized in Election Review

Officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, say they will not reuse the voting equipment that was inspected during a review of the 2020 presidential election by a private contractor.

"The voters of Maricopa County can rest assured, the county will never use equipment that could pose a risk to free and fair elections," the county said in a statement released on Monday.

"As a result, the county will not use the subpoenaed equipment in any future elections."

"With the backup equipment and the other certified tabulation equipment not subpoenaed, the Board of Supervisors, Elections Department and Recorder’s Office are working with our current vendor to replace the subpoenaed equipment…"

Business Insider noted private contractors working on behalf of the state Senate in Arizona have been recounting 2.1 million ballots from the presidential election. They have also been looking at more than 390 tabulating machines.

President Joe Biden won the county by more than 45,000 votes in November. But supporters of former President Donald Trump have claimed the election was rigged in Arizona and some other battleground states.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs had maintained last month that Maricopa County would most likely need all new voting machines once the Republican-led audit of its 2020 election results concludes, but at least the county won't incur the cost.

"The Senate indemnified the county against loss in this," Hobbs, a Democrat and critic of the ongoing audit, said on CNN’s "New Day." "But at the end of the day, it's the Arizona taxpayers."

Hobbs, in a letter to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said she consulted with security and election technology experts, including through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and learned that the machines can't be used after Senate President Karen Fann surrendered them to an unaccredited company as part of the audit.

"The point of the letter really is that there is no process available where we could actually figure out if something was done with the machines," Hobbs said. "There is nothing that will be able to provide assurances that it will be usable again, and our recommendation is that it's not."

The election review is being conducted by a company called Cyber Ninjas, The Washington Post reported. Audit organizers have said that they have completed a hand recount but will not release results from their review until August.