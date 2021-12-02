Marcus Lamb, Christian TV Network Founder, Dies After COVID Battle

Christian broadcaster Marcus Lamb, described as a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic, has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Lamb was president and founder of the conservative Daystar Television Network based in Dallas. He was 64.

"It's with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning," the network tweeted on Tuesday. "The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer."

Lamb’s wife, Joni, and his son, Jonathan, appeared on the Daystar live stream on Tuesday to confirm his death.

"This morning at 4 a.m., the president and founder of Daystar and the love of my life went to be with Jesus," Joni Lamb told viewers. "I wanted you to hear it from me. He fought the good fight.

"He was diagnosed with COVID and got the COVID pneumonia … But he had pre-existing conditions. He never talked about that, but he had diabetes, but he kept it in check. He was very healthy, he ate healthy, he kept his weight down, and always kept his sugar at a good level. But with trying to treat COVID and the pneumonia, the different protocols that are used, including many of the protocols we talked about here on Daystar, and we used those, and I used them and breezed through COVID.

"It caused his blood sugar to spike and just a decrease in his oxygen and that's why he went to the hospital, so he could have oxygen. He 100% believed in everything that we've talked about here on Daystar and helping so many people around the world with early protocol treatments for COVID. We still stand by that, obviously."

The New York Times noted that Daystar broadcasters, including the Lambs, had questioned how effective the vaccine is.

The newspaper pointed to a May broadcast in which the couple’s show included a segment in which the COVID-19 vaccine was falsely said to be "killing your immune system."

"We want to warn you, we want to help you, we want to give you an alternative," Marcus Lamb said.

Instead of getting vaccinated, "we can pray, we can get ivermectin and budesonide and hydroxychloroquine." He referred to several drugs that the Food and Drug Administration hasn’t approved for treatment of COVID-19.