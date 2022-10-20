×
Tags: marco rubio | rick scott | hurricane ian | farmers | relief | aid | funding

Florida GOP Sens. Rubio, Scott Seek Help for Farmers Impacted by Ian

The devastation of Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian shown from an aerial view
The devastation of Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian shown from an aerial view. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 20 October 2022 02:10 PM EDT

Members of the Florida congressional delegation, led by the state's two Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., are urging Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to expedite recovery efforts for the state's ranchers and farmers impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Their comments came in a Wednesday letter to Vilsack.

"Hurricane Ian's destruction has impacted many farmers and ranchers that are now left with ruined crops and damaged facilities," the letter read. "Given the tremendous importance these hardworking Floridians have in feeding families in our state and across America, we are asking for expedited recovery efforts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure that Florida's farmers and ranchers can recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts and return their operations to pre-storm levels of production as quickly as possible."

Also signing the letter were Reps. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.; Greg Steube, R-Fla.; María Elvira Salazar, R-Fla.; Carlos Giménez, R-Fla.; and Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.

The death toll from Ian is currently 112, but still increasing and is already the deadliest hurricane to hit the state since 1935, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
