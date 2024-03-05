×
Tags: marc elias | jury | pool | donald trump | washington | dc | trial

Dem Lawyer Admits 'Tough Jury Pool' for Trump in D.C.

By    |   Tuesday, 05 March 2024 12:31 PM EST

Prominent Democrat lawyer Marc Elias, a prime architect of the Russia collusion hoax, seemingly admitted that former President Donald Trump does not stand much of a chance for an impartial jury in his upcoming federal trial for challenging the 2020 election.

Elias, the top lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, took to social media to point out the road ahead for Trump in the trial brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

"In a city of 700,000, Donald Trump got 676 votes in the GOP primary. A tough jury pool," Elias posted Sunday on X in the aftermath of the only GOP primary Trump has lost to Nikki Haley to date.

Elias was behind the hire of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm Democrats used to author the Steele dossier, the left's discredited investigation — later proved to be a hoax — into Trump's alleged ties to Russia amid the 2016 election.

Elias, whose legal campaigns on behalf of Democrats for election disputes are often funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros, has also represented the Democratic National Committee. He parted ways with President Joe Biden's legal team last summer after disagreements in approach and strategy.

Elias reportedly often filed lawsuits related to voting rights and election laws in battleground states without consulting with the DNC or the White House, and Biden officials found out he had filed some lawsuits only when he announced them. There was also the price tag: The DNC and the Biden campaign paid Elias' firm more than $20 million for his work on the 2020 general election and more than 60 post-election lawsuits that he won.

Trump's D.C. trial is temporarily on the shelf after the Supreme Court agreed to hear his case for presidential immunity. Oral arguments will be heard in April with a decision expected around the end of June.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Tuesday, 05 March 2024 12:31 PM
