Making Garment Reveals Challenges, Opportunities of US Manufacturing

The American Trench, a Philadelphia-based fashion brand whose garments are made entirely in the U.S., recently added the classic navy blazer to its catalog. The process was easier said than done and shows how challenging American manufacturing is, reports the Wall Street Journal.

President Donald Trump wants to bring home all U.S. manufacturing, which is one reason he's imposed sweeping tariffs on other countries.

But there are less American factories capable of producing high-quality clothing and its more expensive here.

Still, Hurwitz plowed forward to make the blazer, which now sells for $795. He sourced the fleece from Oregon and had the garments tailored at Ferra Manufacturing, a Queens-based family-owned factory.

Gabrielle Ferrara, the second-generation president and COO at Ferra, told the Journal clothing manufacturers "should be making specialized product here in the U.S. We shouldn't be sending that overseas."

Trump recently said he wants to "build, create, and grow more products in our country using American labor, American goods, and American grit.

"When we purchase products made in the USA, the profits stay here, the revenue stays here, and the jobs — maybe most importantly of all — they stay right here in the USA," he added.

Hurwitz's attempt at a blazer was a "giant capital risk" but he's sold nearly half the initial run in navy and has plans for continued production.