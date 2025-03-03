Report: NYC Roosevelt Hotel Owner Looks to Sell for $1B

The owner of a New York City hotel used to house illegal migrants wants to sell the property for roughly $1 billion, it was reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced last week that the city will shut down the Roosevelt Hotel, which became the symbol for the city's migrant crisis after it was converted into a shelter for illegals.

A source told the New York Post the Roosevelt Hotel likely would cease being a shelter by June.

On Sunday, the Post reported that owner Pakistan International Airlines wants to sell the hotel for what sources said could be $1 billion.

PIA is owned by the aviation division of Pakistan's government.

The hotel is located on 45th Street in Midtown Manhattan. It occupies an entire city block, extending to 46th Street to the north and between Madison Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenues.

The hotel is considered prime real estate by many developers.

The Post suggested that a developer could tear down the hotel and build a skyscraper of up to 1.8 million square feet on the roughly 42,000 square-foot parcel.

Recent area rezoning raised maximum floor-to-area ratio from 15 to 30, available only if a developer provides transit and public space improvements and amenities subject to city and Metropolitan Transportation Authority review.

A formal solicitation for the site likely will begin in the spring. However, sources told Realty Check that "informal conversations of interest" have taken place with developers.

Reopening the Roosevelt Hotel, which closed to guests in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, in the short term wasn't feasible.

"It was not in great shape before the migrants came, and God knows what it's like now," an industry source told the Post.

In August, it was reported New York City, facing an unprecedented surge of nearly 200,000 migrants since mid-2022, had spent more than $5 billion to manage the crisis.

The Roosevelt was among several hotels taken over by the city to house migrants, at a cost of tens of millions of dollars.