Michael Cohen: Going Back to DA's Office Monday as 'Rebuttal Witness'

Former President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, who has turned into an attack dog for the left against his former boss, said he is being asked to appear again before the Manhattan District Attorney's office as a rebuttal witness.

"I was asked to make myself available and to be at the DA's office tomorrow as a rebuttal witness," Cohen told MSNBC on Sunday.

"I don't know who the person is. Obviously, once I find out who the person is, I will find out what the issue is; because I was personally involved.

"It's a little premature to be answering questions on a topic that, again, I don't know who the person is and whether or not that person is or isn't going to tell the truth."

Cohen, who Trump surrogates have repeatedly noted is a convicted felon and an incredible witness, claims his testimony is "accurate and truthful."

Cohen added he has been in repeated contact with Stormy Daniels, the porn actress former President Donald Trump had paid Cohen to give so-called hush-money to in 2016.

Trump has denounced Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's rehashed efforts to prosecute a crime from the payment, calling out the "political persecution" and saying even President Joe Biden has "stuffed" the case with influence and influencers in an effort to wage "election interference" against his chief political rival for the 2024 presidential campaign.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 for arranging the hush-money payment.

In the waning weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, Cohen said he made a $130,000 payment on Trump's behalf to Daniels.

Federal prosecutors in 2018 charged Cohen with campaign finance crimes related to the payment and a similar $150,000 payout he helped arrange to Playboy model Karen McDougal, arguing they amounted to impermissible gifts to Trump's election effort. Trump also denied having an affair with McDougal.

Trump was never charged by federal prosecutors, however. Manhattan prosecutors have been examining whether any state laws were broken in connection with the payments or the way Cohen was paid by the Trump Organization for his work to cover up the alleged affairs.

Cohen and federal prosecutors said the company paid him $420,000 to reimburse him for the payment to Daniels and to cover bonuses and other supposed expenses. The company classified those payments internally as legal expenses.

Falsifying business records can be a misdemeanor under state law, or a felony if the fudging of paperwork is done in connection with a more serious crime.

Trump and his lawyers have said he was extorted into paying the money to Daniels and should be considered the victim in the investigation. Daniels and the lawyers who helped arrange the payment have denied extorting anyone.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.