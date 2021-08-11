NYSE Latest Corporate Entity to Issue Vaccine Mandate

The New York Stock Exchange announced Wednesday it will require anyone entering the trading floor to be vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning September 13. According to CNBC, the NYSE already requires proof of vaccination for visitors ringing the opening bell. The latest announcement expands that requirement to anyone working on the trading floor.

The NYSE is the latest corporate entity to mandate vaccinations among its employees in response to growing cases of COVID-19 and its delta variant. In late July, Google announced it will require “COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. employees to step into campuses.” Similar announcements soon followed by well-known firms including, Citigroup, Disney, and Walmart.

Friday, United Airlines announced one of the strictest vaccine mandates from a U.S. company. The carrier will require its 67,000 U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by no later than Oct. 25 or risk termination, a first for major U.S. carriers. CNBC reports this move will likely ramp up pressure on rivals to follow suit.

The NYSE announcement comes following last week’s announcement from the White House that half of the US population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Yet, a push for mandatory vaccinations continues to gain steam. Earlier this week, the AP reports, most state workers in Washington state, along with hundreds of thousands of private health care and long-term care employees will be required to show proof of vaccination by October 18 or risk losing their jobs. That policy was announced by Gov. Jay Inslee Monday.

The Wall Street Experience blog, estimates there are between 500 and 1,000 people doing business on the NYSE floor each day.

