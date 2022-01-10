×
Tags: man | charged | threatening | kill | trump

US Charges New York Man With Threatening to Kill Donald Trump

(AP)

Monday, 10 January 2022 10:57 AM

A New York man has been criminally charged with threatening to kill former U.S. President Donald Trump, court papers show.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed on Monday, Thomas Welnicki, of Rockaway Beach, New York, expressed his interest in killing Trump in a July 2020 interview with U.S. Capitol Police and in several phone calls in 2021 to the Secret Service.

Trump is identified as "Individual-1" in the complaint, which was filed in Brooklyn federal court. A footnote says Individual-1 was U.S. president from Jan. 20, 2017, to Jan. 20, 2021.

An arrest warrant was issued for Welnicki on Friday. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn had no immediate additional comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
122
Monday, 10 January 2022 10:57 AM
