NYT Editorial Board Rips Mayor Candidate Mamdani

The New York Times delivered a blistering rebuke of Zohran Mamdani as he surges in the polls of the city's Democratic mayoral primary scheduled for June 24.

The Times' editorial board, which no longer issues endorsements, instead offered "advice" in what it called a "vexing" race for mayor, urging New Yorkers to leave Mamdani off their rank choice ballot, while painting a dark portrait of the city.

"Many longtime New Yorkers have had a sinking feeling at some point in the past decade," the Times editorial began, while noting a rise in crime, decreased achievement in schools and a flattening population. "They have worried that their city was heading back to the bad old days of the 1970s and '80s. ... Still, New Yorkers deserve better than the status quo."

The Times said progressive city management in New York and elsewhere, saying former Mayor Bill DeBlasio "bears significant responsibility for the city's problems."

The Times also cited the progressive policies in places like Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, and said Mamdani would just offer of the same failed approach.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Mamdani is running on an agenda uniquely unsuited to the city's challenges," the Times wrote. "He is a democratic socialist who too often ignores the unavoidable trade-offs of governance.

"He favors rent freezes that could restrict housing supply and make it harder for younger New Yorkers and new arrivals to afford housing. He wants the government to operate grocery stores, as if customer service and retail sales were strengths of the public sector. He minimizes the importance of policing."

The Times also expressed concern about Mamdani's lack of experience and his praise for former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

While the editorial board noted "significant shortcomings" in front-runner Andrew Cuomo, it praised his record as governor, including accomplishments like paid family leave, expanded health insurance and increasing the minimum wage.

"We do not believe that Mr. Mamdani deserves a spot on New Yorkers' ballots. His experience is too thin, and his agenda reads like a turbocharged version of Mr. de Blasio's dismaying mayoralty," the Times wrote. "As for Mr. Cuomo, we have serious objections to his ethics and conduct, even if he would be better for New York's future than Mr. Mamdani."