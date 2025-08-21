Mahmoud Khalil to Receive Champion of Justice Award From Muslim Org

Mahmoud Khalil, who was threatened with deportation after protesting at Columbia University, is being honored by the Council on American-Islamic Relations with its Champion of Justice Award.

"Mr. Khalil's effort to end U.S. support for the Israeli government's genocide in Gaza and his perseverance under unprecedented oppression by our own government is an inspiration to everyone who believes in free speech and human rights," CAIR said in a release.

Khalil's wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, and his attorney, Amy Greer, are also being honored by the organization at its anniversary banquet on Sept. 20 in Washington, D.C.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to a U.S. citizen, was released from federal custody in Louisiana in June by a district judge whose ruling superseded that of an immigration judge who ordered that Khalil remain detained. He was detained on March 8 at his apartment building in Manhattan.

The Trump administration seeks his deportation for his role in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University and for misrepresenting details on his green card application.

Khalil was the first person arrested under Trump's crackdown on students who joined campus protests against Israel's war in Gaza. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Khalil must be expelled from the country because his continued presence could harm American foreign policy.

The Trump administration has argued that noncitizens who participate in such demonstrations should be deported, as it considers their views antisemitic. Protesters and civil rights groups say the administration is conflating antisemitism with criticism of Israel in order to silence dissent.

Khalil has not been accused of breaking any laws during the protests at Columbia. He served as a negotiator and spokesperson for student activists and wasn't among the demonstrators arrested.

