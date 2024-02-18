MAGA Truckers Say They'll Refuse NYC Loads After Trump Verdict

Truckers who support former President Donald Trump say they will refuse to drive loads to and from New York City following the $355 million verdict in Trump's civil fraud trial.

A trucker with the X name "Chicago Ray" took to the social media platform Friday night and posted a video in which he expressed fellow truckers' outrage at the verdict.

"I've been on the radio for over an hour and I've talked to at least (10) Truckers who are gonna start refusing loads of Monday for (NYC) ...I talked to (3) guys that I work with who texted the boss and told him no (NYC)," Chicago Ray posted on X.

"Truckers are (95%) Trump... it'll get overturned on appeal but you know how f**ken hard it is to get one of these mfrs into (NYC) cut the bulls**t I'll cya down the road"

In the video, Chicago Ray said truckers were "tired with you leftists" focused on getting Trump, and added the truckers' bosses did not care where the loads are dropped.

"I don't wish nothing on nobody, but what I'm hearing, this is real," said Chicago Ray, wearing a cap that showed "TRUMP" across the top.

By Sunday morning, Ray's post had been viewed more than 5.4 million times and received more than 54,000 likes.

Since Chicago Ray sharing his video, others have commented in support of the alleged boycott.

"40 YEAR TRUCK DRIVER HERE , NOT OTR ANYMORE , BUT TRUCKERS CAN SHUT DOWN NYC.," Scott Reagan posted on Chicago Ray's thread.

"We can always rely on the 'Trucker' to restore some semblance of 'the right thing' in response," Marvin Davis posted. "Thank You from the many here on 'X' for your courage to stand up to the Marxist leftists . . ."

"God bless our truckers. The people need to show their power. Enough. Bud Light for NY it is," Nomuck posted.

"God bless the truckers. [muscle emoji, fist emoji]," Jule Taylor posted.

Late last month, a convoy of protesters calling itself "God's Army" drove to the U.S. southern border, with organizers aiming to expose the Biden administration's lax immigration policies.

"To the naysayers: We're just ordinary citizens, farmers, ranchers, retired police officers. Not crazy conspiracy theorists," Kim Yeater, an organizer for Take Our Border Back, told the New York Post. "It will be a peaceful assembly of Americans of all political classes and all ethnicities."

A coalition of 15 Republican governors, led by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, later joined the convoy at the border.