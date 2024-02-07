MAGA Ad Exposes 'Biden's Middle Finger' on Reversing Trump Asylum Policies

A stinging new Make America Great Again Inc. PAC ad, "Joe Biden's Middle Finger," is exposing the president's complicity in the southern border crisis, using Biden's own words against him.

"I'll reverse President Trump's detrimental asylum policies: There's no need for it!" Biden is shown saying multiple times in the nearly one-minute pro-Trump MAGA Inc. PAC ad posted to social media Wednesday.

That clip is apparently before Biden issued almost 100 early executive orders after taking office to unwind former President Donald Trump's border security policies, including already-funded border wall construction, "Remain in Mexico," ending catch-and-release, and imposing Title 42 under the COVID-19 pandemic health emergency.

The ad was released just hours after Biden began his Senate border bill news conference pitch to the media, which featured direct and immediate attacks on Trump being the cause for the southern border crisis that has led to record numbers of illegal immigrants flooding the border.

The crisis under Biden has left even some Senate Republicans willing to pay tens of billions to do something on border security that can be done with no new funds, as the campaigning Trump says.

"Let's not do nothing," chief Senate GOP border bill negotiator Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Monday morning before Biden blamed Trump for sinking his administration's hopes to codify illegal immigration through up to 5,000 asylum entrants per day in the $118 billion bill.

But hours later that same day, Trump told Newsmax's Rob Schmitt in an exclusive interview that funding Biden's push for permitted illegal immigration would be a political death sentence for Republican lawmakers. Lankford now might not even vote for the bill he helped construct.

Trump added his administration's border policies cost nothing to close the border — just say "it's closed," Trump told Newsmax — but Biden's new Senate border bailout would cost American taxpayers $118 billion.

That interview might have led to Biden's direct blame for Trump in sinking the massive funding package he sought to correct the broken border.

"Crooked Joe Biden's speech on the 'border' bill was an embarrassment to our nation and a slap in the face to the American people," Trump campaign National Press Secretary Leavitt, who left the MAGA PAC last month, wrote in a statement Tuesday. "Biden did not take responsibility for the mass invasion of nearly 10 million illegal immigrants who have illegally crossed our border on his watch, nor did he offer any real solutions to stop the flow of Chinese fentanyl that is killing Americans at record rates.

"Predictably, Crooked Joe Biden blamed President Trump for the border crisis that Biden himself created.

"This is a brazen, pathetic lie and the American people know the truth — President Trump's policies created the most secure border in American history, and it was Joe Biden who reversed them, causing death, destruction, and chaos in every American community.

"America does not need a 'border' bill that does nothing to deter illegal immigration. We need a president who will use his executive authority to shut the border down. Joe Biden clearly refuses to do that, but President Trump will get it done on day one."

The MAGA Inc. ad also picked up the crime caused by illegal migrants in New York City, including illegals who attacked NYPD officers but were allowed by Democrat-run city policies to walk without bail — only to reportedly flee the state on the lam.

Trump was particularly embarrassed by those migrants giving cameras the "middle finger" when they were briefly apprehended before their release, calling Biden's and Democrats' America "pathetic."

"They sent in 350,000 illegal aliens, migrants, call them whatever you want," Trump told Schmitt. "Then they start beating up our police force, these thugs. They're rough-looking guys, by the way.

"You see them just pounding on our police, who are laying on the ground, and then they get out and they give everybody the finger. They give the finger and are cursing at everybody."