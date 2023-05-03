Trump: US 'Really in Trouble,' but 'I Can Turn It Around Very Quickly'

The Biden administration has done one positive thing through all the destruction of our country, according to former President Donald Trump: Shown how badly people want their country back to where it was.

"I think we have a very good chance," Trump told Brexit architect Nigel Farage in an exclusive GBN TV interview Wednesday at Turnberry, Scotland. "The economy is not good. I'm make it good."

And foreign adversaries are emboldened under the weakness on the global stage by President Joe Biden.

"This world is blowing up around us," Trump said.

The past few years have been kind to Americans' recollections of a Trump presidency.

"We did a great job as president, and people want that back," Trump said, adding "people are feeling it in their pocketbooks."

Trump denounced the "evil" of the weaponization of the justice system against Biden's political opposition and condemned Biden's leadership.

"They are evil," Trump said. "Right now, they're destroying our country.

"We have a lot of danger out there," he continued. "We have a person in the United States that doesn't have a clue."

Trump concluded Americans "want back what we had" under his administration.

"Our country is really in trouble, and I can turn it around very quickly," he said.