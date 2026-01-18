Macron to Seek Use of EU Trade Tool Against Trump Tariffs

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to ask the European Union to consider using its anti-coercion instrument in response to new U.S. tariffs on European countries, according to Bloomberg News.

Macron has described the threatened tariffs as unacceptable and has been in contact with other European leaders. He intends to raise the issue on behalf of France, said a Bloomberg source, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government practice.

President Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on goods from eight European countries, including France, starting Feb. 1. In a social media post, Trump said the tariff could rise to 25% in June unless a deal is reached for what he called the “complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

European officials say the move raises questions about the future of a trade agreement reached last year between the European Union and the United States. The agreement has been partly implemented but still requires approval by the European Parliament. One person familiar with Macron’s thinking said the tariff threat makes parliamentary approval unlikely.

European Union ambassadors are scheduled to meet Sunday to discuss possible next steps, according to another person familiar with the discussions.

In Germany, the Social Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, which is part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s governing coalition, called on the European Commission to prepare specific countermeasures. A person familiar with the German government’s position said officials are reviewing options but have not yet decided on a response.

Manfred Weber, head of the European People’s Party, the largest political group in the European Parliament, said Saturday that approval of the EU-U.S. trade agreement is no longer possible under current circumstances.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the European Union has tools to respond but expressed hope they would not be used. Speaking to public broadcaster YLE, Orpo said he had requested an extraordinary meeting of the European Council to coordinate a joint response with EU members and Denmark.

The EU’s anti-coercion instrument, which has never been used, was created to deter and respond to economic pressure by non-EU countries that seek to influence EU or member state policies through trade measures. Potential responses could include tariffs, taxes on certain companies, restrictions on investment, limits on market access or curbs on participation in public procurement.

Macron raised the possibility of using the anti-coercion instrument last year but later stepped back as the EU pursued negotiations with the United States over earlier tariff proposals.