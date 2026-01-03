Maria Machado: 'The Time for Freedom Has Arrived'

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Machado on Saturday hailed the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, declaring in a statement posted on X that "the time for freedom has arrived" and called for Edmundo González Urrutia to immediately be recognized as the nation's leader.

Her statement, translated from Spanish, read as follows:

"Nicolas Maduro, as of today, faces international justice for the atrocious crimes committed against Venezuelans and against citizens of many other nations. Faced with his refusal to accept a negotiated solution, the government of the United States has fulfilled its promise to enforce the law.

"The time has come for Popular Sovereignty and National Sovereignty to prevail in our country. We are going to restore order, free political prisoners, build an exceptional nation, and bring our children back home.

"We have fought for years, we have given everything, and it has been worth it. What had to happen is happening.

"This is the hour of the citizens — those of us who risked everything for democracy on July 28.

"Those who chose Edmundo González Urrutia as the legitimate President of Venezuela, who must immediately assume his constitutional mandate and be recognized as Commander in Chief of the National Armed Forces by all the officers and soldiers who comprise it.

"Today we are prepared to enforce our mandate and take power," she added. "Let us remain vigilant, active, and organized until the Democratic Transition is achieved. A transition that needs ALL of us."

She also spoke out to Venezuelans remaining in the country to "be ready to put into motion what we will very soon communicate to you through our official channels."

Venezuelans abroad, meanwhile, must remain "mobilized," and "engaging governments and citizens around the world and committing them, starting now, to the great operation of building the new Venezuela."

"In these decisive hours, receive all my strength, my confidence, and my affection. We all remain alert and in contact," Machado wrote. "VENEZUELA WILL BE FREE! We go hand in hand with God, until the end."