Lawyers: Some Mangione Records Provided Outside Subpoena's Scope

Prosecutors say none of Luigi Mangione's claims that the subpoena to obtain his medical records from Aetna was "false and fraudulent" and violated the physician-patient privilege withstand scrutiny, "and none of them entitle" Mangione to any relief in the proceedings.

Mangione is on trial for the murder of former UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"The People issued a valid subpoena to Aetna for an appropriate limited set of relevant information," prosecutors said in a court filing Friday.

"Through no fault of the People, Aetna seemingly provided materials outside of the scope of the subpoena. The People then properly identified the error and notified the Court and the defense and deleted our copy of said materials."

Attorneys for Mangione in a letter filed in mid-July said the Manhattan District Attorney's Office obtained over 120 pages of information from Aetna, including information about "different diagnoses as well as specific medical complaints made by Mr. Mangione" without the court or defense team's knowledge.

"The District Attorney falsely made up a court date — May 23, 2025 — and drafted a fraudulent subpoena that if Aetna did not provide documents on that date, it would be in contempt of Court," the letter said.

"Then, rather than having Aetna give the documents to the Court, as required by the already fraudulent subpoena, the District Attorney told Aetna to provide the documents directly to the District Attorney, intentionally eliminating the Court from the subpoena process and ensuring that the District Attorney would secure these confidential medical records."