WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: luigi mangione | brian thompson | murder | trial | jury selection | unitedhealth group

Judge Sets Sept. Jury Selection in Mangione CEO Murder Trial

Friday, 09 January 2026 03:43 PM EST

A federal judge on Friday said jury selection will begin in early September for the murder trial of Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down a health insurance executive outside a hotel in Manhattan.

Mangione, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Brian Thompson, who was CEO of UnitedHealth Group's health insurance unit, on a sidewalk in Midtown Manhattan in December 2024.

Public officials condemned the assassination, but Mangione became something of a folk hero to some critics of steep U.S. healthcare costs and insurer practices.

U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett said at a hearing in Manhattan that she would tentatively set a date for jury selection in the first week of September, with the start of the evidence phase of trial depending on whether she allows prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

Mangione, dressed in prison garb for Friday's hearing in a courtroom packed with spectators, had pleaded not guilty to federal murder, stalking and weapons charges and has been behind bars while awaiting trial.

Mangione's lawyers argued at the hearing that a charge of murder with a firearm — the only one that carries the possibility of the death penalty — should be dismissed because prosecutors did not meet the legal requirements for such a charge.

Garnett is separately weighing Mangione's bid to throw out the indictment altogether and bar prosecutors from seeking the death penalty because they allegedly violated his constitutional rights. She said she would rule in a written order at a later date.

New York's death penalty was declared unconstitutional in 2004, but the ban applies to state — not federal — cases. Mangione also faces state-level criminal charges, including murder, and could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

A trial date has not been set in the state case.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A federal judge on Friday said jury selection will begin in early September for the murder trial of Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down a health insurance executive outside a hotel in Manhattan.
luigi mangione, brian thompson, murder, trial, jury selection, unitedhealth group
293
2026-43-09
Friday, 09 January 2026 03:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved