Louisville Pays Out $20M to 2 Men Wrongly Convicted of Murder

The city of Louisville will pay out $20 million to two Kentucky men who spent 22 years in jail for an unsolved murder they did not commit, reports The New York Times.

Dewayne Clark and Garr Keith Hardin sued after they were exonerated in 2018 in the stabbing death of Rhonda Sue Warford following the introduction of DNA evidence.

"The settlement pretty loudly and clearly represents an acknowledgment by the city of Louisville that Jeff and Keith were completely innocent and wronged through egregious police misconduct," said Elliot Slosar, a Chicago-based lawyer who represented Clark in the case.

Kevin Trager, a spokesman for the Louisville mayor’s office, told the Times that the city had "reached an important conclusion with this settlement" after many years of litigation.

"The criminal investigation involving the death of Ms. Warford is active and ongoing and we remain hopeful her family will see justice," he said.

The admission of DNA evidence cast doubt on the pairs' muder conviction in 1995, when they were accused of performing a satanic ritual in connection with Warford's death.

According to The Innocence Project, the case against the two hinged upon the testimony of Louisville Metro Police Detective Mark Handy.

"Handy testified that Hardin told him that he killed animals as a form of Satanic ritual and 'got tired of looking at animals and began to want to do human sacrifices," said Innocence Project ambassador Josh Dubin,

"Hardin denied ever killing animals or ever making these statements. The two men were convicted and sentenced to life in prison."