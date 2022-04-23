×
Police: Girl, 4, Forced to Drink Whiskey Dies of Alcohol Poisoning

a girl holds up a hand over her face in a photo illustration of stopping child abuse
(Marija Stepanovic/Dreamstime)

Saturday, 23 April 2022 10:55 AM

A 4-year-old girl died after her grandmother, suspecting she took a sip of whiskey, forced her to finish the bottle as the mother watched, according to police.

The East Baton Rouge coroner's office ruled China Record, 4, had died from acute alcohol poisoning, The Advocate reported.

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, said the young girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680 when officers arrived at the family's home Thursday. The legal limit for people over 21 to drive is .08.

The little girl's mother, Kadjah Record, 28, and grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, were booked Friday morning on first-degree murder charges, McKneely said.

Booking documents wrote the two became angry when China took a sip from the Canadian Mist whiskey bottle. The grandmother says the bottle was "over half full" when she forced the child to finish it on her knees.

Police state the mother was "present and failed to stop" the grandmother "from providing the alcohol." The report added the child was placed in a bathtub after she had become unresponsive.

Police say after the grandmother was taken into custody, she allegedly said "this went too far" and she had "ruined everyone's lives."

Saturday, 23 April 2022 10:55 AM
