Legendary Notre Dame Coach Lou Holtz Dies at 89

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz, who led Notre Dame to a national championship and later became a prominent television analyst and political commentator, died Wednesday at the age of 89.

Holtz's coaching career spanned decades and included both college football and a brief stint in the NFL. He coached the New York Jets for one season in 1976 and held college head coaching positions at William & Mary (1969-71), North Carolina State (1972-75), Arkansas (1977-83), Minnesota (1984-85), and South Carolina (1999-2004).

He is best remembered, however, for his 11 seasons at Notre Dame from 1986-96, where he revitalized one of college football's most storied programs.

Holtz led the Fighting Irish to the 1988 national championship, and from 1988-93 Notre Dame was among the most visible and successful programs in the sport.

His sideline image, wearing a navy hat with the gold "ND" logo and a pullover jacket, became synonymous with Irish football. His fiery pregame speeches and emphasis on discipline, faith, and preparation defined his coaching philosophy.

After retiring from coaching, Holtz became a college football analyst for ESPN, further cementing his influence on the sport. In later years, he was also a frequent contributor on Newsmax, where he discussed politics and sports and voiced strong support for President Donald Trump.