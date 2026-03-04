WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: lou holtz | notre dame | football | obit

Legendary Notre Dame Coach Lou Holtz Dies at 89

By    |   Wednesday, 04 March 2026 05:33 PM EST

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz, who led Notre Dame to a national championship and later became a prominent television analyst and political commentator, died Wednesday at the age of 89.

Holtz's coaching career spanned decades and included both college football and a brief stint in the NFL. He coached the New York Jets for one season in 1976 and held college head coaching positions at William & Mary (1969-71), North Carolina State (1972-75), Arkansas (1977-83), Minnesota (1984-85), and South Carolina (1999-2004).

He is best remembered, however, for his 11 seasons at Notre Dame from 1986-96, where he revitalized one of college football's most storied programs.

Holtz led the Fighting Irish to the 1988 national championship, and from 1988-93 Notre Dame was among the most visible and successful programs in the sport.

His sideline image, wearing a navy hat with the gold "ND" logo and a pullover jacket, became synonymous with Irish football. His fiery pregame speeches and emphasis on discipline, faith, and preparation defined his coaching philosophy.

After retiring from coaching, Holtz became a college football analyst for ESPN, further cementing his influence on the sport. In later years, he was also a frequent contributor on Newsmax, where he discussed politics and sports and voiced strong support for President Donald Trump.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Legendary football coach Lou Holtz, who led Notre Dame to a national championship and later became a prominent television analyst and political commentator, died Wednesday at the age of 89.
lou holtz, notre dame, football, obit
211
2026-33-04
Wednesday, 04 March 2026 05:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved