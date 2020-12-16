LA County Reports 22,422 New COVID-19 Cases

Los Angeles County reported 22,422 new coronavirus cases and a record 138 new deaths on Wednesday.

At least 4,650 are in the hospital due to COVID-19 and 978 are in the intensive care unit from coronavirus-related symptoms.

More than 8,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. The 138 deaths marks the most in one day since the pandemic started.

“This is not something to be trifled with,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday during a press conference. “Think about what the January number may look like if we continue [this way].”

Newsom also announced that the state had activated mutual aid among the state’s coroners.

“We have orders for 63 refrigerated units,” he said. “We just had to order 5,000 additional body bags and distribute them down to San Diego, L.A. County.”