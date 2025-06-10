LA Schools Creating Sanctuaries at Graduation Events

The Los Angeles Unified School District is deploying its police officers to set up around schools and at graduation ceremonies as immigration enforcement in the area continues.

The Los Angeles Times reported the district plans to set up perimeter defenses with its police force to create "makeshift sanctuaries" at graduation events to protect families that feel threatened.

The safe-haven announcement from the district follows District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's post that immigration enforcement in the Los Angeles area was creating problems. "These actions are causing unnecessary fear for our students and families, many of whom are simply trying to get to and from school and work and to live with dignity."

Carvalho also said, "The presence of federal immigration activity near campuses threatens that fundamental right children deserve support, not surveillance."

He said school leaders need to know about ICE enforcement activities. "If any parent or guardian sees immigration activity, please contact your school."

During a media event on Monday, Carvalho told reporters that the schools stand on the right side of the law. "Every one of our students, independently of their immigration status, has a right to a free meal in our schools," he said. "Every one of our children, no questions asked, has a right to counseling, social emotional support, mental support."

The Times reported that school leaders acknowledge that if immigration enforcement officers arrive at a school or event with a warrant, they cannot interfere.

The district has also cautioned parents to make sure they have updated contact and emergency information on file and have a backup plan if a caregiver is detained.