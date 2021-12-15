LAPD Releases Video to Public, Tries to Stymie Follow-Home Robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department has released a video of an armed robbery outside a home in Hollywood in which two expensive watches were stolen and asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. They are offering up to $10,000 from the FBI for information leading to an arrest, Fox News has reported.

The video shows two men walking to an apartment building and four others, who had been following them, running up from behind them.

Police said all four suspects, Black males in their early 20s, were armed with handguns, demanded property, completed the robbery, and then fled the scene.

Crime in the Los Angeles area has recently been in the spotlight due to the smash-and-grab thefts that have become rampant in department stores.

Although 14 people were arrested in connection with these types of robberies in the second half of last month, all those taken in are now out of custody, according to Fox News.

Follow-home robberies have also apparently started to become a trend in the Los Angeles area recently as part of the crime wave, with KTLA 5 reporting that a similar robbery to the one that took place in Hollywood occurred in Valley Village.

In that robbery, there was also a group of four armed men in their 20s who surrounded the victims after they were dropped off at home via a ride-hailing service and stole their jewelry.