Fauci: More Lockdowns Could Be Ahead as New COVID Variant Spreads

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday evening on CNN that Americans could face more lockdowns as a an Omicron subvariant known as BA.2 spreads throughout the U.S.

Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said the subvariant, which has gained momentum in Europe and Asia, could soon end up on America's shores. He suggests Americans should "be able to pivot and go back to any degree of mitigation that is commensurate with what the situation is."

"We can't just say, 'We're done. We're going to move on,'" Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper. "We've got to be able to be flexible because we're dealing with a dynamic situation. The overall mortality is actually down. It's a very interesting situation where the cases are going up, but it does not, at this point in time, appear to be any degree of severity."

According to a John Hopkins University meta-analysis, lockdowns during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 reduced COVID-19 mortality by 0.2%.

The researchers noted in their findings that, "while this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted."