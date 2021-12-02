House Jan. 6 Panel to Hold Public Hearings in 2022

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., announced Thursday the House Jan. 6 panel intends to hold public hearings in 2022, detailing "in vivid color" the events that day, including what occured within former President Donald Trump's White House, CNBC reported.

Cheney, the vice chair of the select committee and one of its two Republican members, said the panel aims to conduct "multiple weeks of public hearings" sometime next year, when the GOP hopes to retake majority control of at least one chamber of Congress.

The hearings will lay out "exactly what happened every minute of the day on Jan. 6 here at the Capitol and at the White House and what led to that violent attack," Cheney said in a House Rules Committee hearing, CNBC reported.

The announcement came in the wake of the select committee vote to advance contempt proceedings for former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark over his alleged defiance of a subpoena for documents and testimony.

But House Rules Committee chair Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said Thursday Clark was being given another chance to appear before the investigators Saturday, CNBC reported.

Clark is the second Trump associate to be accused of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the committee’s subpoenas. The first, former White House senior adviser Steve Bannon, was held in contempt by the House and subsequently indicted on two criminal counts by a federal grand jury. He has pleaded not guilty.

Cheney's consistent denouncements of Trump over the Capitol protest, and her participation in the Jan. 6 committee have led to fierce criticism from Trump and other of her GOP colleagues.

Cheney was stripped of her leadership role after she refused to stop criticizing Trump for claiming the 2020 election was rigged against him. Trump has never conceded to President Joe Biden.

Trump's attorneys late last month claimed in a legal brief that Biden is colluding with the Democrats on the House special committee.

Filed with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, the lawyers argue the only purpose of the House select committee's investigation is to attack Trump.

"There is little doubt President Biden is doing the bidding of a Congress controlled by his party; appellees' briefs are rife with political hostility," the lawyers wrote in their legal brief.