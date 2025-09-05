WATCH TV LIVE

Lithuania: US Informed Europe of Cuts to Military Aid

Friday, 05 September 2025 07:36 AM EDT

The U.S. Department of Defense informed European countries last week that military support under a program known as Section 333 will be cut to zero from the next fiscal year, a Lithuanian defense ministry official said on Friday.

Two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday the United States will phase out some security assistance for European countries near the border with Russia, raising concerns among key recipients such as Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia.

Lithuania is in talks with the U.S. administration on which military support would be continued and which would be postponed, Defense Ministry Policy Director Vaidotas Urbelis told reporters in Vilnius on Friday. 

