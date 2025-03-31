WATCH TV LIVE

3 Missing US Soldiers Found Dead in Lithuania

Monday, 31 March 2025 10:56 AM EDT

Three of the four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing in Lithuania last week when their vehicle sank in a peat bog were found dead at the site, while the search for the remaining soldier is ongoing, the Lithuanian president said Monday.

Lithuania said earlier in the day that rescuers recovered the armored vehicle of the missing soldiers in a military training area in the Baltic country.

"It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I received the news of the tragic loss of three U.S. soldiers," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda posted on X.

"Lithuania mourns together with the American nation," he said.

Nauseda said the search and rescue operation would continue until the fourth soldier is found.

The soldiers and their vehicle went missing at the Pabrade training ground near the border with Belarus.

