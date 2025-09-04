NY Post: Boar's Head Paying Millions to Deadly Listeria Victims

Boar's Head has reportedly paid out millions of dollars in confidential settlements to families and survivors of last year's deadly Listeria outbreak.

Among the recipients is a Long Island widow whose husband died after eating tainted liverwurst. Boar's Head paid her $4 million, one of dozens of secret payouts tied to federal inspectors' discovery of unsanitary conditions at the company's Jarratt, Virginia, plant, the New York Post reported.

"Boar's Head has taken a number of steps to responsibly address last year's recall, including a series of concrete, organization-wide initiatives to further strengthen our food safety processes and protocols," a company spokesperson told the Post in a statement. "This also includes working to reach agreements with consumers who were affected.

"Our dedication to food safety is unwavering, and we continuously invest in our processes and facilities to uphold standards of quality and safety for our consumers."

At least 61 people across 19 states were sickened and 10 died following the outbreak, according to the report.

Federal investigators "found mold, flying insects, rusting equipment, clogged drains, and condensation dripping on food prep areas" at the Virginia plant, which is set to reopen, the Post reported.

Behind the scenes, the 120-year-old deli meats brand has struck quick settlements with dozens of victims, including elderly customers and pregnant women, in an apparent bid to limit lawsuits and publicity.

"They want to keep the internal factors and root cause of this outbreak quiet," lawyer Brendan Flaherty, whose firm has secured dozens of payouts, told the Post. "They may also realize they need to take responsibility for the lives that have been shattered.

"It's very unusual for a company this large to settle quickly. Most big companies make you jump through hoops. Boar's Head seems to want these gone — fast."

In one case, the company paid $3.1 million to more than 66,000 customers who never received refunds for recalled products.

Boar's Head confirmed it has been reaching agreements with consumers and said it has launched new company-wide food safety initiatives.

Dozens of lawsuits remain pending, with lawyers estimating that half of the confirmed victims have yet to file claims, the Post reported.