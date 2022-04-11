LinkedIn Reinstates Air Force Vet's Post After Calling It 'Hate Speech'

LinkedIn has apologized after deleting a post from a conservative Air Force veteran that talked about hard work and not taking responsibility for others' student loan debt.

"I am not responsible for your student debt," veteran Gretchen Smith wrote Thursday. "I grew up in poverty in the mountains of North Carolina. Ate from a garden; name was on community Angel tree for Christmas; bought clothes from yard sales and if I was lucky, on a rare occasion Sky City. I joined the Air Force then went to college. I made it happen."

According to screenshots by Smith on Twitter, LinkedIn restricted her account and removed the post, saying it violated the company's "policy on hate speech."

This comes as the Biden administration considers possible wide-scale student loan forgiveness. President Biden announced last week the pause on student loan repayments had been extended through Aug. 31.

Smith, who now runs Code of Vets, a nonprofit group that helps veterans in times of need, immediately appealed the decision. LinkedIn then apologized and reinstated her account Sunday.

"We confirmed your content does not violate our policies," a LinkedIn representative told Smith. "We apologize for the mistake; your content is now back on LinkedIn. We recognize there may be times when we don't get it right, and we offer the option to appeal a decision if you feel content was removed in error."