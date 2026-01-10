Sen. Graham Signals Iran: 'Help Is on the Way'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Iranians on Saturday that "Help is on the way," amplifying President Donald Trump's public messaging as nationwide protests against Iran's clerical leadership spread and Tehran signals a tougher crackdown, a flashpoint that is rapidly testing how far Washington is willing to go beyond rhetoric.

In a post on X on Saturday, Graham addressed Iranians as demonstrations continued into a second week and access remained limited due to communications disruptions reported by major news outlets.

Graham wrote: "TO THE IRANIAN PEOPLE: your long nightmare is soon coming to a close. Your bravery and determination to end your oppression has been noticed by @POTUS and all who love freedom.

"When President Trump says Make Iran Great Again, it means the protestors in Iran must prevail over the ayatollah. That is the clearest signal yet that he, President Trump understands Iran will never be great with the ayatollah and his henchmen in charge.

"To all who are sacrificing in Iran, God bless. Help is on the way."

The message came as reports said protests which began Dec. 28 amid economic distress and inflation have spread across the country and turned political, with demonstrators demanding an end to Islamic clerical rule.

Iran-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, known as HRANA, said at least 50 protesters and 15 security personnel had been killed and about 2,300 arrested.

Graham's post aligned with a broader U.S. message line in recent days.

On Saturday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X, "The United States supports the brave people of Iran."

Meanwhile, Trump posted on Truth Social: "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!"

At the same time, reports say Trump has signaled caution about picking a single opposition figure, including saying he was not inclined to meet exiled royal figure Reza Pahlavi as events unfold.

Other voices have issued similar statements, including bipartisan messages.

In a Jan. 8 press release, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., said: "As the current protests in Iran continue into a second week, I stand with the people of Iran and their aspirations for a more free, secular future."

Reuters contributed to this report.