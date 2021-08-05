Mike Lindell Sets Off Firestorm With Symposium, New Ad

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell has declared all-out war on Fox News for banning an ad in which he promotes a three-day cybersymposium he claims will unequivocally prove Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

“This ad has been on over 5,000 radio and TV stations nationwide, so shame on Fox,’’ Lindell told Newsmax. “I dropped them because they can't be part of this cancel culture and tell me I can't run an ad.’’

Lindell estimates Fox will lose about $1 million per week without his MyPil-low commercials. His company spent some $50 million last year on ads with Fox News.

Lindell says those funds will now go to other networks and media outlets.

In the one-minute ad Fox refused to air, Lindell looks into the camera and says: “Hi, I’m Mike Lindell and I'm coming to you with the most important commercial that I've ever done. All of you know what MyPillow and myself have gone through in the last five months in my efforts to bring the truth forward.

“Well it's all come down to this. I'm having a cybersymposium on Aug. 10, 11 and 12. This historical event will be livestreamed 72 hours straight on my new platform, FrankSpeech.com.''

Lindell then makes a pitch for MyPillow products, which he says are available at discount prices through FrankSpeech.com.

Newsmax, along with several other networks, has accepted the ad.

The network said in a statement it does not endorse any advertisements that appear on the network and editorially has accepted the 2020 election results as “legal and final.”