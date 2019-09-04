Trump Admin Rolls Back Light Bulb Regulations

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced it was rolling back rules requiring more energy-efficient light bulbs to scale back prices for consumers, a move that will likely be challenged in court by energy conservation groups as the new rules could potentially contribute to man-made climate change by increasing greenhouse gas emissions, reports The New York Times.

The Obama-era rules "would increase the price . . . by almost 300%, leaving the cost burden on American consumers and businesses," Energy Department Shaylyn Hynes said. "This action will ensure that the choice of how to light homes and businesses is left to the American people, not the federal government."

Critics say the change will result in higher utility bills for consumers and result in the production of more electricity by greenhouse-gas emitting power plants.

"We will explore all options, including litigation, to stop this completely misguided and unlawful action," Noah Horowitz, the director of the Natural Resources Defense Council's Center for Energy Efficiency Standards, said in a statement. "Today's action sets the United States up to become the world's dumping ground for the inefficient incandescent and halogen bulbs being phased out around the world."

The new rules go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.