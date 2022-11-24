Liberal Writer Grateful on Thanksgiving for Abortions

A writer for the liberal magazine The Nation made a less than common connection between Thanksgiving and one of the biggest issues of the day, writing she is thankful for the two abortions she had.

Nikiya Natale, deputy director of We Testify, which describes itself as an organization that represents people who have had abortions, wrote in the article published Thursday she was struggling to find things to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, a holiday she wrote was "founded on the unforgivable genocide of Native Americans."

She wrote she was grateful to spend Thanksgiving weekend with her son, "who is here because I was able to plan a pregnancy when I was ready to parent. I am grateful to have accessed my abortions in Texas while it was still legal in the state, and that my multiple abortion experiences now guide my work."

On its website, We Testify said it "unapologetically believes that people who have abortions are our future."

Natale wrote, "Many people who have abortions celebrate their experience. And since we at We Testify know this time of year can be especially difficult for people who've had abortions — who want to feel love and acceptance from their families, but who may not receive that validation — my colleagues and I are sharing appreciation for our abortions.

"No matter if it's their first abortion or fourth, people should be supported in whatever they decide, every time."

The article has other women sharing stories of their abortions. A woman identified as Savannah Williams of Bloomfield, New Jersey, said her two abortions allowed her to finish college and start a small business.

"I am grateful that I was able to do them without having to worry about making ends meet and struggling to care for two small children whom I wasn't ready for," Williams said in the story. "I am thankful for the freedom of self. Some people may call this selfish, but I don't think it is."

Another woman, identified as Kenya Martin from Richmond, Virginia, said while sitting at an abortion facility in 2015, she had an ectopic pregnancy and praised the abortion provider for saving her life.

"I wanted to let the world know that abortion providers saved me," she said. "It's bigger than ending an unwanted pregnancy — they are literally saving lives. Why can't there be an abortion narrative where people are happy, had choice and created the life that they wanted?"