Concerns Raised Over LGBTQ Crisis Lifeline Closing Thursday

The closure of a national crisis lifeline service for LGBTQ youth on Thursday has mental health organizations worried about its impact on those who contact it in need of help, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

The specialized service within 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, will be shut down under orders from the Trump administration as part of its overall spending cuts and the closure of programs connected to diversity and inclusion.

"When the line goes silent, there are a lot of open questions that we're trying to prepare for," said Mark Henson, vice president of government affairs at The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth suicide prevention organization that responds to about half of the queries from LGBTQ young people to the lifeline.

Henson emphasized that federal funding has allowed The Trevor Project to double its capacity in the three years since the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline formally launched three years ago.

Since its launch, 988's specialized service for LGBTQ youth has received almost 1.5 million calls, texts and online chat messages.

In April, the last time for which data is available, counselors handled some 70,000 crisis contacts, marking an all-time monthly high.

"The specialized service has been incredibly successful," said Adrian Shanker, a senior adviser on LGBTQ health equity for the Department of Health and Human Services under former President Joe Biden. "There's also been societal factors that have increased the need for the service, and it's an insult upon injury that the specialized service would be removed at this point in time."

In an attempt to offset the loss of federal funding, The Trevor Project launched an "emergency lifeline campaign" after the announcement from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration last month that 988 "would no longer silo" LGBTQ youth services beginning July 17, according to The Hill.

The Trevor Project website said that funds raised through the campaign will help the organization continue "to protect and support LGBTQ+ young people in the face of significant funding losses," including by hiring new crisis counselors in anticipation of surges in demand.

According to a report from the organization last year, 39% of LGBTQ 13- to 24-year-olds in the United States said they had seriously considered suicide over the past year, including 46% of transgender and nonbinary youth. Half of LGBTQ young people who wanted mental health care said they were unable to access it.