Tags: lewiston | maine | shooting | tips

Cops Receive More Than 500 Tips in Search for Maine Suspect

Friday, 27 October 2023 12:09 PM EDT

Investigators in Maine have received more than 500 tips as they prepare to add river divers to the massive search for the suspect in the Lewiston mass killing.

Investigators are checking those tips off their list as they work, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said at a news conference Friday morning.

People can expect to see investigators at the two shooting scenes — a restaurant and a bowling alley — in coming days as they process “every square inch of these facilities,” he said.

In addition to those sites, he said divers and other investigators will be searching Friday at the Androscoggin River, near where suspect Robert Card's car was found.

“We are on 24 hours, and we will be, until the suspect in this case is brought to justice,” Sauschuck said.

Sauschuck said police were evaluating whether shelter-in-place orders for several communities need to be changed Friday.

The ongoing search for Robert Card, an Army reservist who authorities say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine, has prompted dread around the state.

Much of Thursday’s search focused on a large property belonging to one of Card’s relatives in rural Bowdoin, where concerned locals said Card could have the upper hand in navigating the rural, wooded area that he knows well.

In Portland, some restaurants and bars closed their doors, bringing an unusual early evening quiet to the typically bustling downtown of the state’s largest city.

One popular seafood joint posted a sign on its door saying it would remain closed while the staff awaited word on the search. Another restaurant canceled reservations Thursday “for the safety of our guests and staff.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


US
2023-09-27
Friday, 27 October 2023 12:09 PM
