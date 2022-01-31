WOW Cable Censored Trump Rally This Past Weekend

Dear Newsmax Supporter:

More than 5 million viewers tuned into Newsmax this past weekend to watch President Trump’s Texas rally.

But customers of WOW Cable in Ohio were denied seeing the Trump rally and Newsmax.

WOW recently sold their cable systems in Ohio to Atlantic Broadband/Breezeline, a liberal cable operator.

Without notice last month, Atlantic Broadband/Breezeline dropped Newsmax from WOW Cable in Ohio.

As you know, Newsmax has been the target of left-wing efforts to remove us from cable systems. These groups also want to “deplatform” Fox News and OANN.

We need to fight back against WOKE attempts to censor Newsmax

and news about President Trump.

Call WOW Cable now toll free at 1-866-496-9669

Demand they put Newsmax back on in Ohio!

Nielsen says Newsmax is the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in the U.S. – and has more viewership than 80% of the channels in your basic cable package.



Despite this, they want to cancel us and you!

Atlantic Broadband is making phony claims about Newsmax.

We actually came to an agreement with their negotiating agent, and Atlantic won’t accept the result of their own agent!

Remind WOW Cable/Atlantic you can CANCEL them and switch to another service.

Newsmax is available on the basic cable package for Dish, DirecTV, Fubo, AT&T TV, and many services.

Call 1-866-496-9669 Now!

Stand with Newsmax and for American values, stand against WOKE cancel culture!

Your friends at Newsmax