×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: letter | wow | cable | ohio

WOW Cable Censored Trump Rally This Past Weekend

Monday, 31 January 2022 03:13 PM

Dear Newsmax Supporter:

More than 5 million viewers tuned into Newsmax this past weekend to watch President Trump’s Texas rally.

But customers of WOW Cable in Ohio were denied seeing the Trump rally and Newsmax.

WOW recently sold their cable systems in Ohio to Atlantic Broadband/Breezeline, a liberal cable operator.

Without notice last month, Atlantic Broadband/Breezeline dropped Newsmax from WOW Cable in Ohio.

As you know, Newsmax has been the target of left-wing efforts to remove us from cable systems. These groups also want to “deplatform” Fox News and OANN.

We need to fight back against WOKE attempts to censor Newsmax
and news about President Trump.

Call WOW Cable now toll free at 1-866-496-9669

Demand they put Newsmax back on in Ohio!

Nielsen says Newsmax is the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in the U.S. – and has more viewership than 80% of the channels in your basic cable package.

Despite this, they want to cancel us and you!

Atlantic Broadband is making phony claims about Newsmax.

We actually came to an agreement with their negotiating agent, and Atlantic won’t accept the result of their own agent!

Remind WOW Cable/Atlantic you can CANCEL them and switch to another service.

Newsmax is available on the basic cable package for Dish, DirecTV, Fubo, AT&T TV, and many services.

Call 1-866-496-9669 Now!

Stand with Newsmax and for American values, stand against WOKE cancel culture!

Your friends at Newsmax

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
More than 5 million viewers tuned into Newsmax this past weekend to watch President Trump's Texas rally, but customers of WOW Cable in Ohio were denied seeing the Trump rally and Newsmax.
letter, wow, cable, ohio
235
2022-13-31
Monday, 31 January 2022 03:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved