×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: letter | wow | breezeline | town hall

WOW! Blocked This Ohio Town Hall from You!

Friday, 22 April 2022 11:03 AM

This past Wednesday Newsmax’s Town Hall in Ohio with JD Vance and Jim Renacci aired nation-wide on Newsmax, but customers of WOW! in Ohio (recently acquired by Breezeline) were completely blacked out.

WOW!/Breezeline carries 11 liberal news channels but recently dropped Newsmax.

Most of these liberal channels have far less viewership than Newsmax!

It’s a blatant act of censorship – and even Rand Paul is urging conservatives like you to CANCEL WOW!/Breezeline!

Newsmax covers Ohio – but WOW!/Breezeline doesn’t want you to see our reports!

Call WOW!/Breezeline at 1-866-496-9669 or

Go to DropBreezelineOhio.com and Cancel them today!

Stories and Videos from Newsmax Town Hall in Ohio:

JD Vance to Newsmax: Trump 'Converts' Are His 'Best Defenders'

Jim Renacci to Newsmax: Trump Wants a 'Gov. Renacci, Not Gov. DeWine'

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
This past Wednesday Newsmax’s Town Hall in Ohio with JD Vance and Jim Renacci aired nation-wide on Newsmax, but customers of WOW! in Ohio (recently acquired by Breezeline) were completely blacked out.
letter, wow, breezeline, town hall
129
2022-03-22
Friday, 22 April 2022 11:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved