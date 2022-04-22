WOW! Blocked This Ohio Town Hall from You!

This past Wednesday Newsmax’s Town Hall in Ohio with JD Vance and Jim Renacci aired nation-wide on Newsmax, but customers of WOW! in Ohio (recently acquired by Breezeline) were completely blacked out.

WOW!/Breezeline carries 11 liberal news channels but recently dropped Newsmax.

Most of these liberal channels have far less viewership than Newsmax!

It’s a blatant act of censorship – and even Rand Paul is urging conservatives like you to CANCEL WOW!/Breezeline!

Newsmax covers Ohio – but WOW!/Breezeline doesn’t want you to see our reports!

Call WOW!/Breezeline at 1-866-496-9669 or

Go to DropBreezelineOhio.com and Cancel them today!

Stories and Videos from Newsmax Town Hall in Ohio:

JD Vance to Newsmax: Trump 'Converts' Are His 'Best Defenders'

Jim Renacci to Newsmax: Trump Wants a 'Gov. Renacci, Not Gov. DeWine'