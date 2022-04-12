Newsmax TV Back on Blue Ridge!

Newsmax, America’s #4 cable news network, is available again on Blue Ridge’s digital tier package, known as Digital Basic, on Channel 174.

One of Pennsylvania’s leading cable and telecom providers focused on smaller cities and towns across the state, Blue Ridge relaunched Newsmax to its subscribers on March 8, 2022.

“Blue Ridge is a highly respected operator in the industry, and we’re pleased that it will once again be delivering Newsmax across their Pennsylvania footprint,” said Andrew Biggers, Newsmax’s Senior Vice President of Content Distribution.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy added, “We applaud Blue Ridge for seeing the value Newsmax provides to its customers by returning it to the lineup.”

“At Blue Ridge our customers come first. Providing the channels and content that our customers want while effectively managing our programming costs is important to us. We’ve reached a fair and equitable agreement with Newsmax that returned their programming to our channel lineup on March 8th” said Dave Masenheimer, President of Blue Ridge Communications.

As the #4 cable news network, the #1 independent news network, and a top 25 cable network overall, the relaunch comes as demand for Newsmax TV continues to soar.

Newsmax’s ratings are up over 30% this year, according to Nielsen – the only major news channel to post an increase. All major cable news channels — Fox News, CNN and MSNBC — saw ratings decline over 20% versus last year. CNN’s ratings have collapsed.

To Find Newsmax on Your Cable System – Go Here Now

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge provides high-speed internet, TV, and phone services to northeastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge is committed to providing innovative, best-in-class services through strategic investments in forward-thinking technology and partnerships with industry-leading companies. Blue Ridge is very active in the communities it services by sponsoring and participating in numerous local events, and is committed to many local charitable organizations. For more information, please visit brctv.com.

About Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax Media, Inc. operates Newsmax, the nation’s 4th highest-rated cable news network and a top 25 cable channel. Newsmax is available in over 100 million U.S. homes through all major cable operators and many OTT platforms. Newsmax media properties reach over 40 million Americans monthly through Newsmax TV, Newsmax.com and related websites, Newsmax Magazine, and more than a dozen health and financial newsletters. Forbes has called Newsmax “a news powerhouse.”